Biz / Economy

Action plans released for city's 'four brands'

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:54 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
Shanghai issued three-year action plans today to advance the city's "four brands" – services, manufacturing, shopping and culture.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:54 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0

Shanghai issued three-year action plans today to advance the city's "four brands" – services, manufacturing, shopping and culture.

Based on the achievements of the first round of comprehensive development in 2018-2020, the latest action plans map out a new round of "four brands" promotions for 2021-2023, according to the city government.

For shopping, the city clarified its goal to build an international consumption center with global influence,  attractiveness and competitiveness.

It accentuated the progression on promoting "debut economy" of which businesses are lured to open their first stores and launch new products in Shanghai, cultivating local brands, boosting the nighttime economy and advancing the digital transformation of businesses, for which the city released 24 specific missions focused on eight special campaigns.

Liu Min, deputy director of the municipal commission of commerce, said the commission has set a goal for total retail sales of consumer goods in the city at more than 1.8 trillion yuan a year by 2023, while the turnover of online shopping in Shanghai is expected to top 1.6 trillion yuan in 2023.

With the cultivation of local new brands and innovation from time-honored brands, or Laozihao, Shanghai aims to see around 160 local brands playing a leading role in the market.

It will also enhance the global influence of the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival, and lure more brands to launch new products and exhibitions in the city, pursuing a goal to bring in more than 2,400 brands to set up their first stores in Shanghai by 2023.

In terms of manufacturing, the city sees high-quality development as pivotal, and will accelerate the three leading industries – integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence – six key industrial clusters (electronic information, health care, automobile, high-end equipments, advanced materials, and fashion products) and the digital transformation of industries. 

It will also promote the integration of manufacturing and services, and enhance collaboration with other areas in the Yangtze River Delta region, said Zhang Hongtao, chief engineer of the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission.

By 2023, the three leading industries are expected to grow by around 50 percent, with three or four new innovation platforms at the national level and 10 to 15 companies awarded as national quality and integrity benchmark enterprises.

Output of strategic emerging industries in the manufacturing sector is projected to account for around 42 percent of the city's overall industrial production (of enterprises above a designated size) by that time.

The city also hopes to see four companies make the list of the global top 500 manufacturing enterprises.

To foster the Shanghai Services brand, authorities will advance 13 special campaigns and set 56 tasks in detail, according to Qiu Wenjin, deputy director of the city's development and reform commission.

The campaigns will focus on enhancing services for finance, trade, shipping, sci-tech innovation, urban management and governance, and special services, as well as promoting high-quality education, care for the elderly and the construction of a city of design, health, tourism and sporting events.

In terms of culture, the city will popularize Chinese "red culture," the culture of Shanghai, or haipai culture, and Jiangnan culture – the culture of areas south of the Yangtze River.

The city will deepen the study and exploration of its local culture, encourage high-quality works of literature and art, and upgrade major local cultural festivals, such as the Shanghai International Film Festival, China Shanghai International Arts Festival, ChinaJoy, Shanghai Book Fair and Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     