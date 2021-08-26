Biz / Economy

China, US economic, trade teams maintaining normal communication: MOC

Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0
Economic and trade teams from China and the United States have maintained normal communication, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0

Economic and trade teams from China and the United States have maintained normal communication, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

In the first seven months of the year, bilateral goods trade volume surged 40 percent year on year, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

During the period, China's imports from the United States jumped by 50.4 percent from a year ago, while exports expanded 36.9 percent year on year, Gao said.

That fully shows the economies of the two countries are highly complementary, Gao said, adding that bilateral trade cooperation is in line with the interests of the two countries and two peoples.

China has always maintained that the imposition of extra tariffs by the United States is not good for China, the United States as well as global economic recovery, Gao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     