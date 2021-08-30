Despite epidemic, investment and output keep expanding in Jiading

Jiading District achieved an added value of 122.47 billion yuan (US$18.85 billion), the same level it achieved in the same period prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Total investment in fixed assets was 20.69 billion yuan, an increase of 35.5 percent over the same period in 2019, and the total output value of industrial companies with the annual revenue of over 20 million yuan reached 243.81 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.7 percent.

In recent years, Jiading enterprises have continued to innovate.

Between January and June, the output value of the intelligent sensor and Internet of Things industries was 19.18 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2 percent.

Established in 2004, Jiading-based Shanghai Fast-PCB Circuit Technology mainly produces high-precision, fast-printed circuit boards in small and medium-size batches. In the first half of this year, the output value of the firm increased by more than 50 percent year on year.

During the same period, the Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology in Jiading invested 180 million yuan in the research and development of fuel cell related products. More money will be invested in the development of new technologies and products.

In May, the SHPT's new production base with the functions of R&D, testing, certification and manufacturing was put into use, and its production capacity has been improved.

"An output value of 560 million yuan can be realized this year. Compared with the same period last year, that's an increase of more than 125 percent," said Lu Bingbing, SHPT's general manager.

In addition, consumption demand in the district continued to expand at a fast clip.

