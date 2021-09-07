Biz / Economy

China's central bank to inject cash into smaller businesses

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-07       0
China's central bank will add 300 billion yuan (US$46.49b) of reloan quota in the next four months to support small and micro firms and self-employed businesses.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-07       0

China's central bank will add 300 billion yuan (US$46.49 billion) of reloan quota in the next four months to support small and micro firms and self-employed businesses, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Tuesday.

The PBOC will prop up policy support for key areas and weak links, Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC told a press conference, adding that the bank will make good use of the reloan quota to support smaller businesses.

Official data shows that China has issued 6.1 trillion yuan of inclusive loans to small and micro firms since last June.

The outstanding amount of the inclusive loans surged 29.3 percent year on year to 17.8 trillion yuan by the end of July.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Bank of China
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     