China's factory prices up 9.5% in August

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9.5 percent year on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The figure went up from the 9 percent year-on-year increase registered in July.

The faster expansion of PPI last month was due to the price rises in coal, steel and chemicals, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI rose 0.7 percent in August, up 0.2 percentage points from July.

Thursday's data also showed that China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.8 percent year on year in August.