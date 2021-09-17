China officially applies to join CPTPP, says MOC

China has officially filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

On Thursday, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted the application in written letter to Damien O'Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, which is the depositary for the CPTPP, the MOC said in a statement.

The two ministers also held a teleconference and communicated on the relevant follow-up work, it said.