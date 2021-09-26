All set for International Biopharma Industry Week Shanghai

Shanghai hopes to bring industry experts, influential investors and financial institutions together to contribute to policy.

International Biopharma Industry Week Shanghai is expected to welcome guest speakers including Zhang Boli, recipient of the national honorary title "the People's Hero" and an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Michael Levitt, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry and structural biology professor at Stanford University. It will also welcome industry executives such as the chief executive officer of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, and Wang Xiaodong, foreign associate of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and co-founder of BeiGene.

Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology director Wu Jincheng told at a media briefing on Sunday that major topics during the keynote forum would include latest research trends, upgrades on industry ecosystem and other in-depth discussions.



The four-day event, set to open on October 11, is expected to help industry players to fully capture development opportunities in the sector. It will have an open platform for dialogue and exchanges.



Research activities have been booming in the city in recent years and in the first half, the market size of the biopharmaceutical industry in Shanghai jumped 22.8 percent to 350 billion yuan (US$53.8 billion), according to Wu.



Shanghai-based drug companies have filed 91 applications for investigation new drugs in the first half and seven new medical devices were included in a fast track market approval mechanism, said Zhu Qigao, deputy director of Shanghai Science and Technology Committee.