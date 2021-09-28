Biz / Economy

China mulls negative list for cross-border services trade in FTZs

Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
China will consider formulating a negative list for cross-border services trade in the country's free trade zones to further promote the liberalization of trade in services.
Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0

China will consider formulating a negative list for cross-border services trade in the country's free trade zones (FTZs) to further promote the liberalization of trade in services, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

China will make continuous efforts to promote the level of opening-up, advance institutional innovation and strive to build FTZs with global influences, said MOC official Chen Hong at a press conference on Tuesday.

At the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in early September, China announced that it will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country.

To advance the institutional innovation, more management powers will be delegated from provincial government departments to the FTZs, according to Chen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     