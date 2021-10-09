Senior Chinese, US officials hold video talks over trade

The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on three issues.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, on Saturday held a video call with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

During the conversation, the two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on three issues:

First, China-US economic and trade relations are of great importance to the two countries and the world at large and bilateral economic and trade exchanges and cooperation should be strengthened.

Second, the two sides exchanged views on the implementation of the China-US economic and trade agreement.

Third, both sides expressed their core concerns and agreed to resolve each other's legitimate concerns through consultation.

The Chinese side lodged representations on the lifting of additional tariffs and sanctions and expounded its position on such issues as China's economic development model and industrial policy.

The two sides agreed to continue to communicate in an attitude of equality and mutual respect so as to create favorable conditions for the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations and the recovery of the world economy.