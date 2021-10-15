﻿
Biz / Economy

A guide to being a gold rusher in Shanghai

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
An official investment promotion and matchmaking conference was held on Friday ahead of the upcoming international import expo.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
A guide to being a gold rusher in Shanghai

Guests socialize at the city's 2021 Investment Promotion and Matchmaking Conference for the 4th CIIE.

An official investment promotion and matchmaking conference was held on Friday ahead of the upcoming international import expo, releasing a fresh investment map and navigation of Shanghai's foreign investment landscape.

Compiled by Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board, the map features 55 investment tour routes for foreign guests to the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), displaying investment highlights in the city's 16 districts as well as Hongqiao Business District and Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

With the help of the map, foreign investors can get a glimpse of the latest investment policies in eight key industrial sectors, including financial services, new consumption and technological innovation, said Xue Feng, president of the investment development board.

Launched for the first time this year, the Navigation of Shanghai's Foreign Investment Landscape focuses on the city's regulations on foreign investment, and displays all-round information on foreign investment promotion, investment protection, investment management and services in map language.

In addition to releasing the layout of multinational headquarters and their research and development centers in Shanghai for the first time, the navigation also displays the city's supporting services for foreign investment as well as investment hot spots and new investment opportunities during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Xue added.

"What foreigners value most is our unique transportation system," said Li Li, director of the Minhang District Investment Promotion Center. " You know, business people travel a lot."

As the city's gateway to the Yangtze River Delta region, Minhang looks like a "golden key" on Shanghai's geographical map.

Thanks to its developed transportation network, strong industrial facilities, rich culture and a pool of tech talent, the district attracted over 39,000 firms in the past year, which contributed around 1.48 billion yuan (US$230 million) of its taxation, Li noted in an interview with Shanghai Daily.

A guide to being a gold rusher in Shanghai

Zhu Yi, vice chairwoman of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce, speaks at the conference.

With the strong spillover effects of the CIIE, the city has enjoyed good momentum in utilizing foreign capital since the beginning of this year, Zhu Yi, vice chairwoman of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce, told the conference.

From January to September, a total of 5,136 foreign-funded enterprises were established, up 27.1 percent from a year earlier.

The foreign capital actually used was US$17.847 billion, up 15 percent year on year and 22 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Forty-seven regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 20 foreign-funded R&D centers were added in Shanghai between January and September, making the city home to 818 regional headquarters of multinational companies and 501 foreign R&D centers, according to Zhu.

The 2021 Shanghai City Promotion Convention, to be held on November 6, will showcase the city's openness and introduce the new changes and progress of Shanghai's business environment in the past year on the occasion of the fourth CIIE, which takes place from November 5 to 10.

International organizations, senior executives of multinational companies and heads of overseas investment promotion agencies will gather to share their investment and development stories and jointly launch an initiative to invest in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Minhang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     