Gen Z Chinese yearn for developed cities

China's Gen Z job seekers are more inclined to seek work-life balance and are flocking into dynamic cities like Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai, a new industry study finds.

HelloRF

Growing up in an era of rapid economic growth and living an abundant life since childhood, the post-95s young talent (born between 1995-2009, now aged 12-26) tend to pursue a quality life in addition to work, zhaopin.com said in a recent report.

Salary, the innovation environment as well as its development of entertainment industry of a city are all important factors when they choose their destination working place.

The proportion of net talent inflow in the first-and second-tier cities among the post-95s generation is 10.2 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, much higher than the overall 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent.

Thanks to its relaxed household and settlement policies, more young professionals are moving from Beijing to Shanghai, the study noted.

Yong talent are generally gathering in five major urban clusters, including the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region while Chengdu, Chongqing and cities in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River are seeing net outflow of the post-95s professionals.

The country now has about 260 million post-95s people and around 200 million of them are in working age, accounting for 22.7 percent of China's whole working population, according to the study.