Biz / Economy

32,445 yuan a month! Automatic driving talent highly paid

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:30 UTC+8, 2021-10-18
Professionals with a background in artificial intelligence are well compensated, with the average salary for skilled employees in the automatic driving field increasing.
HelloRF

Professionals with a background in artificial intelligence are being well compensated, with the average salary for skilled employees in the automatic driving field reaching 32,445 yuan (US$5,031) per month, recent industry data shows.

The rich rewards come as China currently has little successful precedent in the emerging industry, and there remain wide technical gaps and high technical barriers to success, zhaopin.com said in a recent study.

With the rapid development of online industries and the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, many jobs have been created, but they come with higher skill requirements.

Talent and advanced skills have become scarce resources, which is reflected in the high salaries offered in the job market, the report said.

Additionally, the average monthly salary in the funds, securities, and investment industry reached 12,711 yuan (US$1,975) per month in the third quarter, ranking the first among high-paying industries.

From July through September, the national average salary stood at 9,739 yuan per month, up 4.2 percent monthly and 12.1 percent higher than that of 8,688 yuan during the same period last year.

Among the 38 core cities monitored by zhaopin.com, the number of cities with average monthly salaries exceeding 10,000 yuan has increased from four in the previous quarter to seven, the study found.

The new members in the club are Guangzhou, Nanjing, and Zhuhai, in addition to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou.

Beijing offers talent the most lucrative salary at 12,858 yuan per month, followed by Shanghai (12,679 yuan per month), Shenzhen (11,976 yuan per month), and Hangzhou (10,991 yuan per month).

Source: SHINE
