Taicang seeks more international partnerships

The China International Import Expo is an excellent platform to connect foreign companies and domestic markets. Local cities seek to tap into this potential.

In 2019, at the second annual CIIE, the world's leading cosmetics firm, L'Oréal, found Shanghai's Oriental Beauty Valley in Fengxian District a perfect place to host one of its innovation projects. Now, Taicang, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, expects that similar matchmaking success could take place.

"As a harbor city, Taicang has a long tradition of partnerships with foreign companies," said Taicang Party Secretary Wang Xiangyuan at a forum on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), which is dubbed the "four-leaf clover."

"We hope to enhance this tradition and through more interaction with Shanghai, we look forward to having more foreign companies further boost the city's economic growth," Wang said.

Within an hour's drive from Shanghai, Taicang has been best known as a hub for German companies. It is also a home for many Japanese and South Korean traders due to its convenient transportation.

Altogether 50 new project agreements worth 31.26 billion yuan (US$4.88 billion) were signed at the forum.