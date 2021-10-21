China's anti-monopoly regulations not targeted at private sector: official

China's recent regulations to crack down on the disorderly expansion of capital and monopolies are not targeted at the private sector or companies of any specific ownership types.

China's recent regulations to crack down on the disorderly expansion of capital and monopolies are not targeted at the private sector or companies of any specific ownership types, said the country's top economic planner on Thursday.

The regulations are necessary measures to improve the healthy development of relevant industries and promote social fairness and justice, said Xu Shanchang, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

Some have misinterpreted the regulations as measures to suppress the private sector, and such interpretation is groundless, he said.

"Rectifying market order according to law and promoting fair competition are features of a mature market economy, and such measures will help create a fairer and more optimized development environment for all market entities, including private enterprises," Xu said.