Biz / Economy

Public hearing to outline new taxi fare structure

Overall fares will increase slightly as the city puts more money into improving the quality of drivers and services.
A public hearing to outline city's new taxi fare structure will be held by the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission on November 5, as the city optimizes its transport infrastructure and improves taxi services.

There are three main adjustments to fares according to a draft: mileage, waiting charges and holiday fees.

Every tick of the meter for distance may cost 2.7 yuan (42 US cents), up from the current 2.5 yuan.

Waiting charges may rise to 4.05 yuan per four minutes from 2.5 yuan. And passengers may for the first time have to pay cab drivers 10 yuan per trip during national holidays, including the National Day Holiday, Spring Festival and Labor Day.

The base price, long-distance surcharge for journeys over 15 kilometers will not change, nor will the night-time surcharge for trips beginning between 11pm and 5am.

Fares will generally increase slightly: for example, a trip of 10.1 kilometers will increase from 43 yuan to 49 yuan.

The extra revenue is expected to improve the quality of workers and services in the industry.

Source: SHINE
