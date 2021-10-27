Accelerate progress through cooperation and innovation

At Fortive, we partner with our customers to raise the bar for standards of patient care, food and beverage safety, workplace safety, sustainability, compliance, and reliability. Our 19 forward-looking companies lead the way in software-enabled workflow solutions, applied intelligence, advanced analytics, and other rapidly evolving technologies.

In 2020, Fortive exhibited for the first time at the China International Import Expo with six of our operating companies together – Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Fluke, Industrial Scientific, Qualitrol, Sensing Technologies Group, and Tektronix. Although I could not be there in person due to COVID-19 travel limitations, I was very impressed with the event's success. We saw world-leading companies showcasing their latest products – featuring technologies like AI, IIoT, and big data. It was a great opportunity for us to meet current and future customers and partners, and to exchange and inspire thought-provoking ideas face to face.

CIIE demonstrates China's promise and practice of opening-up, together with building up a modern industrial system, and accelerating new infrastructure development – all of which is highlighted in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan. For us, it's a tremendous opportunity to be a part of this evolution. We are committed to developing transformative solutions and technology for our customers in markets ranging from health care, to industrial maintenance and safety, to software-enabled workflows and sensing. This year we have expanded the size of our booth, presenting our essential technologies that are closely tied to the seven sectors of urban development: manufacturing, security, transportation, health care, green energy, data centers, and advanced technologies.

CIIE also provides us with examples for accelerating progress in the world, through cooperation and innovation. As green energy is elevated in China's long-range objectives, we're proud to introduce our technologies and solutions that use smart instrumentation and advanced analytics to power clean energy, ensure safety and compliance, improve energy efficiency, and optimize performance.

Although Fortive recently celebrated only our 5th anniversary as a public company, our operating companies all have long histories of solving customers' critical needs in China. For example, Fluke is the world leader in professional electronic testing devices and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke was established in 1948 and entered China in 1978. Tektronix was established in 1946 and has over 70 years of experience designing industry-leading test and measurement tools. The company entered China in 1972. China has always been a key market and a growth engine for us, accounting for 12 percent of our total revenue in 2020. We look forward to many more years of investment, to strengthen our teams and drive innovation in the market. Our shared purpose and continuous improvement culture bind us together and help us to make a difference for our customers. I can't wait to see where the next 5, 10, and 15 years will take us. Best of luck to the fourth CIIE!