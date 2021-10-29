﻿
Biz / Economy

400 German companies set up locations in Taicang

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
Taicang announced it has attracted 400 German companies, as the city in neighboring Jiangsu Province beefs up efforts to improve services for foreign companies.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
400 German companies set up locations in Taicang

Taicang announced it has attracted 400 German companies, as the city in neighboring Jiangsu Province beefs up efforts to improve services for foreign companies.

AHWION (Taicang) Co Ltd, a hi-tech company in the auto parts industry financed by AHWION Holding GmbH, became the 400th German company making Taicang home.

It took Taicang 14 years to attract the first 100 German companies since Kern Lierbers Co Ltd came to Taicang in 1993 as the first German investor. The next 100 came in the following six years, and the level reached 300 five years later.

"It show the strength of 'Taicang Speed' as it took only three years for us to attract 400 German companies from 300," said Wang Xiangyuan, Party secretary of Taicang. "We will continue to improve our services, making Taicang a better home for foreign companies."

Next, Taicang will improve its business environment by improving efficiency. It promised that enterprises can be set up within half a day, and key projects only need seven-and-a-half days for registration. The city also develops online investor guides to allow easier investment.

Meanwhile, the city offers up to 100 million yuan (US$15.5 million) support for each leading innovative company to attract more investment and talent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     