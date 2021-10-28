Overseas manufacturers maintain strong ties to Shanghai

Based in the city since the 1990s, companies from Japan and Denmark explain reasons for their continued confidence in its growth.

Amid the restructuring and transformation of global manufacturing, Shanghai provides opportunities for business environment optimization in the manufacturing industry.

Hailing from Japan, YKK Group is one of the world's largest zipper manufacturers while also producing other fastening products, architectural products, plastic hardware, and industrial machinery. The company highly values Shanghai and the Chinese market.

It first entered China in 1992, setting up an independent corporation in Shanghai, after which it expanded investment in several other cities such as Dalian, Shenzhen, Wuxi, and Suzhou.

The group decided to set up YKK (China) Investment Co in Shanghai in 2002, responsible for investing in all YKK companies in China. The company was then designated as a regional headquarters of the company in 2003.

Shanghai is an international metropolis, and its infrastructure construction, finance, logistics, shipping, and integrated modern services have all reached world-class standards, said Kazuto Daimon, corporate representative and general manager of YKK (China) Investment. "That is a reason why we chose Shanghai as the site for our regional headquarters."

Another focus of the company in its operation is talent acquisition and cultivation, in terms of which the group also heaped praise on Shanghai.

"Shanghai has accumulated all kinds of high-level professionals, full of vitality, youth, innovation, and sustainability," Daimon said.

So far, the group's total investment in China has reached US$401.3 million, with their 11 companies employing a total of 8,500 people.

For YKK, the significance of China is great – "One of our most important markets in the world," Daimon said, as he has been working in Shanghai since 2017. "The country has grown from a big producer to a big consumer, with unlimited market potential and vitality."

"Thirty years have passed, and our business structure has changed," he said. "Exports to Europe and America are on the decline, but China's domestic market has become one of the biggest markets globally."

As a leading company in light industry, YKK also spoke highly of the city's environment in their industry.

"Shanghai is well-developed in the financial and service sectors, while we also felt that the city's government attaches equal importance to and supports the healthy and sustainable development of light industry," he said.

"Having seen the improved business environment and the successive introduction of supportive policies, we made up our mind to take root in this market, and will continue to expand our investment and business in the city and the Chinese market."

As for COVID-19, which was one big concern for companies, especially in the manufacturing sector, one of the hardest-hit industries, Daimon expressed his satisfaction with the quick response and supportive measures taken by local authorities.

"During the pandemic last year, in addition to the anti-pandemic material assistance from the Chinese government, we also received tangible subsidies in terms of policy support, which enabled our companies to quickly resume work and production and get back to normal."

With the supportive policies, YKK's state of business in China in 2020 was close to that in 2019 before the shock of the pandemic. It can also be attributed in part to the quick recovery of the Chinese economy and market as well as growing domestic demand.

The group is also set to take part in the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo as an exhibitor.

Another representative manufacturing enterprise, Trayton Group, a group of companies focused on the design, manufacturing, and distribution of sofas and other furniture, has been rooted in Shanghai since the 1990s.

The group was founded in 1995 by Simon Lichtenberg, now chief executive officer of Trayton, and a small workshop was established in 1997 to produce Nordic-style sofas.

Two years later, its Shanghai factory was established, which was then doubled in capacity in 2002.

It now has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Jiashan County of Zhejiang Province in China as well as in High Point, North Carolina in the US.

One of the largest and leading furniture manufacturers and retailers in China, Trayton employs around 2,000 people and owns and operates three factories with a total of 150,000 square meters of manufacturing floor space.

"We have one of the highest rates of productivity per worker in the industry and one of the best records regarding quality and delivery efficiency."

Having lived in Shanghai for nearly three decades, Lichtenberg has witnessed drastic changes in the city.

"When I came to Shanghai in 1987, there were no private cars on the street, only buses and bicycles," he said. "The average living space for Shanghai people at that time was not on par with what we have now. The heartbeat of Shanghai or the rhythm of Shanghai has been enriched a lot."

Thinking back to the time when he started the business here, Lichtenberg clearly remembered that even if they were merely a small-scale start-up, local authorities such as the district's management committee were willing to communicate with patience and listen to them and give them lots of guidance and support.

The tax system which has been revised from time to time creates conditions for enterprises to compete fairly. "The establishment and improvement of tax rules makes me feel safe to be a businessman here."

He underscored the progress the city's government has made in optimizing business environment over the past few decades.

Offering better government services to businesses, as an example, has been frequently mentioned in many government documents and carried out in practice by authorities.

"In the past, enterprises needed to go to the authorities to have meetings with government departments, but now it is the other way around," he said. "Whenever we have problems, the authorities are always on call."

"The government is turning to play the role of a 'shop assistant' who takes serving and supporting businesses as its calling and mission."

Lichtenberg believes that the country's economic and social development has benefited from the leadership of the Party. "Without a strong government, China could not develop at such a fast pace."

He expressed his optimism and confidence in the environment for doing business in Shanghai. Even though some of Trayton's competitors have moved their businesses to other countries or regions in consideration of cost savings and other factors, "we will continue to take root and grow in Shanghai and China."