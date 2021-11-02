I would like to express congratulations to the government and people of China for once again hosting such a fantastic occasion of CIIE, said Masahiko Uotani, Group CEO of Shiseido.

Hello everyone, I'm Masahiko Uotani, Group CEO of Shiseido.

I am happy to announce that Shiseido will be returning to the China International Import Expo this year for the third time.

We at Shiseido are all very much looking forward to the grand event, and I would like to express my congratulations to the government and people of China for once again hosting such a fantastic occasion.

This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Shiseido's development in China, and also our third time participating in the CIIE.

From where we stand, we can really feel China's determination to open itself up more to the world, and CIIE's impact on promoting new global technologies, products and trade is something we highly appreciate as an international organization.

At this year's CIIE, Shiseido will continue to bring its new brands and new technologies to the show. Among these, I am excited to say that our high-end skin-care brand, DRUNK ELEPHANT will make its official Chinese mainland offline debut at the show. The brand is hugely popular among Gen Z, and I have every confidence that it will be a big hit with China's young consumers too.

We will also be introducing a series of new beauty technologies that I believe will showcase the fuller, richer and more cutting-edge beauty philosophy of Shiseido.

I am confident that these announcements and more will bring many surprises to our fans in China.

As the first international cosmetics group to enter the Chinese mainland market, Shiseido has been in a fortunate position to help Chinese consumers embark on a journey towards better beauty and confidence.

During these 40 years, we have also made our own contributions to the rapid development of China's cosmetics industry.

Today, Chinese mainland has become the largest overseas market for the Shiseido group, while Shiseido China has become the group's second headquarters and a stronghold for our global research and development.

In the future, we are looking forward to working with more and more Chinese partners as we continue to work together to develop the domestic market.

As we look back on our shared success over the past 40 years, we hope that the next 40 years will be just as fruitful for everyone too.

Last but not least, I would like to share my immense gratitude with the Chinese government, our valued partners, and all of our customers for your continued support of Shiseido.

I wish everyone involved in preparations for CIIE the best of luck, and I look forward to seeing you in Shanghai this November!