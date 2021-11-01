Editor's notes:

The China International Import Expo has become an annual event for many multinational companies to stage new products and services for China. It is also a stage for global business leaders to share insights that reflect the Chinese market from different perspectives. We have invited some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the upcoming CIIE this year!

In this post-pandemic era, we face many challenges surrounding the issue of global economic collaboration. As one of the largest economies in the world, China is taking initiative on fostering a new domestic development paradigm – putting domestic development at the forefront. In this new paradigm, a strong domestic market will work in sync with sound international markets, reinforcing one another and boosting meaningful economic cooperation on a global scale.

China's hosting of the 2021 China International Import Expo underlines the country's steadfast commitment to further opening-up its economy and promoting economic globalization in a safe and productive way. CIIE provides a platform that fosters global economic collaboration–sharing opportunities with the world to promote the world. This year will be no different.

Attending CIIE for the past three years has helped us significantly raise public awareness surrounding vision health especially myopia, a pressing issue affecting more than half of the Chinese preschoolers and young students. The platform also opened the door to many great business opportunities for our company. Last year at CIIE, EssilorLuxottica held the global debut of the Stellest® lens – a new generation of spectacle lens solution that slows the progression of myopia in children. The Stellest® lens was officially put into mass production since and has received positive market feedback regarding the level of comfort and its effects on myopia prevention and control.

This year we will attend the event proudly bearing the name EssilorLuxottica, following the recent merger of Essilor and Luxottica. This merger brought together two pioneering and complementary global players, unifying their leading expertise in design, manufacturing and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, prescription frames and sunglasses. Today, all of the company's expertise and competencies are proudly represented and deployed in China, thanks to our approximately 23,000 talented and committed employees in the country. With a mission to help people see more, be more and live life to its fullest, today, we are better positioned than ever to support the world's growing vision care needs and remain agile to address consumers' ever-changing lifestyles.

Echoing our mission, this year at CIIE we will be focusing on Life Cycle Vision Management, and we will be launching a number of new products carefully innovated to help people of all ages with solutions and styles that bring ever greater improvements so that everybody, everywhere can enjoy the life-changing benefits of good vision. We are honored to debut our new creations at CIIE which comprise two powerful additions to our kids' myopia management family, strengthening our leadership in the increasingly significant sector; as to adults, we will unveil products and initiatives including Special Lenses designed for people with ultra-high myopia or hyperopia; we will also share latest advancements – both product innovations and partnership signing – in our instrument segment.

We have deep roots in China and now, as EssilorLuxottica, we look forward to continuing to be a long-term strategic partner poised to address all of Chinese consumers' needs in eye care and eyewear. Moving forward, we will continue to be dedicated vision advocates, passionate awareness campaigners and innovative eyewear pioneers. EssilorLuxottica's new chapter in China has just begun.

Finally, we want to express our excitement for the upcoming 4th CIIE. We hope that this will be yet another successful and prosperous CIIE for all, and we look forward to promoting increased understanding and exploring mutually beneficial collaborations with all of you at CIIE!