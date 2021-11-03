CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Icona: Smart city a solution for planet's new challenges

Icona Design Group will present new products and proposals at the 4th China International Import Expo this year. The company has also participated in last year's edition.

Teresio Gigi Gaudio, founder, chairman and CEO of Icona Design Group, said that China has been and still is the main market for a design company born in Italy but grown mainly in China.

"China International Import Expo is a great event and a great opportunity to present our competencies, know how and products," Gaudio emphasized.

"Thanks to China International Import Expo, we can entertain easier communication with Shanghai government, find more opportunities, be informed about the latest news and policies, " said Gaudio, "and therefore find the right direction for Icona future plans."

Icona participates in autonomous driving car testing area project in Fengxian District and has been appointed as a permanent member of the enterprise alliance for smart mobility and new energy at CIIE.