CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Beiersdorf: Taking deep roots and growing with China

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  00:10 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Beiersdorf has been serving Chinese consumers and business partners for more than a century with world-famous brands including Nivea, Tesa, Eucerin, Hansaplast and La Prairie.
Beiersdorf will attend the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year for the first time. They will bring expertise and experiences on sustainability to the expo.

Beiersdorf has been serving Chinese consumers and business partners for more than a century with world-famous brands including Nivea, Tesa, Eucerin, Hansaplast and La Prairie.

"I was very proud to see all the brands being represented together on the same stage at this year's CIIE, " said Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf AG.

"CIIE has established itself as an important window for international exchange and cooperation based on win-win principles, " Warnery added.

The company runs two state-of-art manufacturing sites in Shanghai and Suzhou. The R&D centers for skincare and high-tech adhesives are both the biggest in the Beiersdorf Group outside Germany.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
