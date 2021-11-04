﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | LEGO: Learning through play to tackle and navigate uncertainties

  18:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
It's the fourth consecutive year for the LEGO Group to participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The company will continue to offer a fun and playful experience.

Niels B. Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer of the LEGO Group, said that the CIIE is a perfect platform for exchanging knowledge and collaborating to help achieve the goal of rebuilding the world and and confidence in the post-COVID era.

Christiansen said they will continue to unveil exciting, creative play experiences during this year's CIIE, showcasing their commitments and progresses towards sustainability and ambitions for the China market.

Christiansen revealed that visitors will also get a chance to see the creative potential of children and their problem solving skills at the LEGO booth in the expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
