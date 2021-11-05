﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Dole: Reaching national table with high quality fruits and vegetables

Dole has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for four consecutive years and signed the fifth and sixth memos to continue the participation.

This year, Dole will bring a booth with the theme of the Dole promise and the concept of carbon neutrality. High quality fruits and vegetables from more than ten countries, including the new products released for the first time in Asia, will appear at the CIIE.

Christian Wiegele, Division President of Dole Asia Fresh, said that the CIIE is a national platform to promote economic and trade cooperation among countries, providing a perfect stage for Dole to launch new products, expand business and display the brand.

"In the past three years, Dole has signed a number of purchase orders of tens of millions with large purchasers and obtained hundreds of billions of exposures from media at home and abroad, which greatly helped enhance our brand and also awareness and increased market share," Wiegele said.

"Chinese consumers are increasingly demanding balanced nutrition intake and quality of life, " Wiegele added, "By 2020, the amount of imported food in China has reached 10 billion yuan (US$1,563 million) and continues to grow."

