CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | LIFAair: Improving air quality an easy step for more healthier living

"China is of course one of the key markets for us, not because its size, but also because people here understand about quality and are well educated in air quality matters. "
LIFAair will participate in this year's China International Import Expo.

Eppu Makipaa, Global Marketing Director of LIFAair, said, "The China International Import Expo held in Shanghai is an excellent place to show off our latest products which contain our latest technologies for air purification and Scandinavian unique design."

"Improving air quality is an easy step towards more healthier living and it's something that you can do today, "Makipaa emphasized.

"China is of course one of the key markets for us, not because its size, but also because people here understand about quality and are well educated in air quality matters, "said Makipaa.

Source: SHINE
China International Import Expo
CIIE
