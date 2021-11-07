CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Rhea Vendors: Presenting tailor-made Italian brew for Chinese coffee lovers

One year has passed since our first visit to the China International Import Expo and this year we come as an exhibitor, says Andrea Pozzolini, CEO of Rhea Vendors Group.

I am glad to announce that Rhea Vendors Group is here to present for the first time our customized machines to Chinese coffee lovers.

We first set foot in Shanghai at the beginning of 2020, with our first subsidiary in Asia. After important collaborations with coffee experts in the Chinese market, Rhea's first presence at the CIIE confirms our commitment to this country.

We are here to establish long-term partnerships, bring something new to the market, and improve the quality of our own offerings by integrating new, tailor-made solutions from China's advanced digital and retail markets.

China is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing coffee consumption markets. But it is also a demanding market, which requires high-end solutions in terms of technology and design.

Chinese consumers are particularly attentive to product quality, not only in terms of taste and variety, but also in terms of sustainability.

These are promises that today automatic vending can guarantee, and we are therefore very happy to participate in the Shanghai Fair with machines that meet the specific needs of Chinese coffee lovers, while contributing to the affirmation of Italian excellence in the world.

At CIIE, Rhea will present a red velvet special edition machine, featuring the capacity of Rhea to tailor-make a machine made for Huawei on the occasion of the Huawei Smart City Tour at Marchesini alla Scala in Milan.

In the last twenty years, Rhea has laid the foundations for an important transformation: from a global player in vending to a pioneer in the introduction of vending to the hospitality, micro-market, and out-of-home sectors, confirming our mission to interpret and often anticipate a constantly evolving market.

We see China as an important travel companion in this transformational journey!