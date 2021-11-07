﻿
Biz / Economy

Yangtze River Delta region leads nation in growth

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
The Yangtze River Delta region has seen much faster growth after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the national strategy of further integration of the region in 2018.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Yangtze River Delta region leads nation in growth

The Yangtze River Delta region has seen much faster growth after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the national strategy of further integration of the region at the China International Import Expo in 2018, according to an evaluation by the information center under Xinhua news agency.

The YRD Integration Index 2021, unveiled on Saturday at the sidelines of the CIIE, stood at 178.9 points, showing a compound growth of 5.99 percent annually since 2010.

It is the first time that Xinhua news agency has released the index to the public, which is expected to be a standard measurement of YRD integration in the future.

Data also showed that the economic output of the YRD has increased to 24.5 percent of China's GDP in the third quarter of 2021 from 24.1 percent in 2018.

By the end of 2020, there were 6,000 kilometers of high-speed railways in the YRD, making the region the busiest train hub across the country.

The YRD region had also improved the environment with concerted efforts by cities in terms of air and water quality, and has seen better health-care and educational services than that of the national average.

"We have achieved shared growth in YRD in areas such as public services, ecological management and legal services in the past three years, and we need to quantify the successes," said Zhang Zhongwei, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

"The index can be a barometer for the implementation and improvement of the YRD strategy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     