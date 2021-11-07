﻿
Biz / Economy

China-constructed urban railway in Vietnam launches commercial operation

Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Authorities in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi inaugurated the Chinese-built Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line project on Saturday, making it the first metro line in the country to start commercial operations.

The project was handed over to Hanoi by its investor, the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport, on the same day.

All passengers on the metro line can enjoy free rides during the first 15 days.

After taking a free two-way trip on Saturday morning, Hoang Thi Huong, a 30-year-old passenger from Hanoi's Thanh Xuan District, said the metro line is as modern as those she had seen overseas.

"Taking these trains, I will no longer have to worry about congestion every morning while going to work," Huong said, hoping more urban railway projects will be constructed to ease transportation in the city.

The elevated line is more than 13 kilometers with 12 stations.

Each train, with a designed speed of 80 kilometers per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying up to 1,000 passengers.

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway project started construction in October 2011.

Its trial run was completed in December 2020, with more than 70,000 km of tests on thousands of trips, enabling the system to operate commercially.

Tickets for passengers will be priced at 30,000 Vietnamese dong (US$1.33) for a day pass and 200,000 Vietnamese dong for a monthly pass.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
