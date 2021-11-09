﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai tops the country in FTZ liberalization

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Shanghai especially stands out when it comes to attracting foreign investors and service providers to register their business operations in the city.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Shanghai tops the country in FTZ liberalization
HelloRF

Shanghai leads the nation in the level of investment liberalization and facilitation, according to the latest ranking of Chinese free trade zones.

The PwC study of about two dozen FTZs takes into account several criteria, such as business environment and accessibility, investment promotion and investment protection.

The FTZs in Shanghai, Guangdong and Beijing were ranked the top three. The study was released at the fourth China International Import Expo.

It also outlined the best practices in each zone to help promote these initiatives across the country.

Shanghai especially stands out when it comes to attracting foreign investors and service providers to register their business operations in the city.

Many of those are first-of-a-kind opened by overseas businesses in the country under a pilot scheme.

"The FTZ serves as an important platform to facilitate investment and enhance opening-up in the financial sector, and it's an essential requirement for FTZs to facilitate investment liberalization," said Yu Bo, PwC China Tax and Business Advisory Lead Partner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     