China's factory gate prices rise 13.5% in October

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 13.5 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The figure went up from the 10.7 percent year-on-year increase registered in September.

The faster expansion of PPI last month was due to international factors as well as the tight domestic supply of key energy and raw materials, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI rose 2.5 percent in October.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.5 percent year on year in October.