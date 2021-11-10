﻿
Time-honored food brand ready for citywide e-yuan

Qiaojiashan, a traditional Shanghai gourmet brand dating back to 1909, is beginning e-yuan services on Wednesday, the latest step to boost official digital currency citywide.
Qiaojiashan, a traditional Shanghai gourmet brand dating back to 1909, is beginning e-yuan services on Wednesday, the latest step for the city to boost official digital currency citywide.

Shanghai New Xuhui Group, Qiaojiashan's parent firm and Shanghai-based tech firm Huifu signed a deal to launch and promote e-yuan services to boost the new retail and digital transformation in the city.

Consumers with e-yuan mobile pocketbooks can finish payment services easily, while Qiaojiashan can store and analyze consumption data and establish a membership system to improve business operations, said tech service provider Huifu.

The upgrade to e-yuan payment will boost the company's digital transformation and is expected to lure more young consumers, said New Xuhui's Chairman Shui Ge.

Qiaojiashan has launched a new brand called Qiao Coffee, with several new stores to offer both coffee and traditional dim sum. They have received a warm market response.

Wuzhong Market, which also belongs to New Xuhui Group, recently collaborated with luxury brand Prada for a pop-up event that attracted many visitors.

Qiaojiashan, Qiao Coffee and Wuzhong Market now all support e-yuan payment.

E-yuan adoption by more residents is also one of the key targets for Shanghai's five-year digital development blueprint, city officials said recently.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
