﻿
Biz / Economy

CIIE valuable as city enters a new era of industrial change, forum told

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  13:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0
The expo is assessed as the best example of the strengths of Shanghai's enhanced industrial competitiveness.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  13:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0

Shanghai has entered another critical point of industrial transformation while the annual China International Import Expo plays an active role in accelerating the process, participants told a forum hosted by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences on Wednesday.

"Despite the lingering impact of COVID-19 that disrupted supply chains and international cooperation, Shanghai has seen stronger industrial competitiveness in 2020," said Tang Yunyi, a researcher at SASS.

"Thanks to its optimized economic structure and a modern market system, Shanghai remained China's largest economic center, allowing its supremacy in international exposure and value chain upgrades in various industries," Tang said.

The CIIE is the best example of Shanghai's strength in industrial competitiveness enhancement. The fourth CIIE, which concluded on Wednesday, attracted more than 2,900 exhibitors from 127 countries and regions to demonstrate the latest technologies and innovations in industries across manufacturing, consumer goods, food, automobile, chips, services and even arts.

Each year CIIE is upgraded with a higher quality of exhibitors, with 281 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders attending this year, of which nearly 40 were new to CIIE. More than 120 were old exhibitors who had participated in the expo for four years.

Shen Weihua, deputy director of Shanghai Commission of Commerce, said Shanghai is a beneficiary of well abiding international rules and is devoted to an opening-up economy.

"Shanghai's most valuable assets in terms of developing industrial competitiveness are its steady attitude toward opening-up, and its efforts to make continued improvements in the business environment," Shen said.

Trade via Shanghai ports reached US$1.27 trillion in 2020, making the city the busiest trading center in the world. It was home to 819 regional headquarters of multinational companies by the end of September, indicating the city's ability to attract and allocate global industrial resources.

"Shanghai needs to make good use of its cultural and policy-wise strengths, and accelerate industrial upgrades to a higher level," Shen said.

The academy launched the latest edition of the Blue Book of Shanghai Key Industries during the forum. It advised the city to combine its strengths in trade, industrial development and technological advancement for a better round of industrial transformation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     