﻿
Biz / Economy

Fudan University unveils entrepreneur semi-finalists

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0
Innovation may not be something that can be taught, but schools can encourage innovation through the creation of more communication opportunities.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0

Innovation may not be something that can be taught, but schools can encourage innovation through the creation of more communication opportunities, and even be generous enough to give young entrepreneurs their first "bucket of gold."

The 2021 FDSM "JOIN" Entrepreneurship Competition, an event aimed at bolstering innovation-driven start-ups, is doing just this.

The event organizer, the School of Management at Fudan University, has unveiled 100 teams selected from 150 domestic colleges and 40 from overseas that are in the semi-final of the competition.

They involve more than 400 entrepreneurs in areas like big data, artificial intelligence, high-end equipment, environmental protection, bio-medicine, information technology, new energy, education and health care.

More than 60 percent are related to innovation in science and technology, while the rest are innovative in business models and ideas.

"Innovation is an integral part of entrepreneurship," said Lu Xiongwen, dean of the school. "And we hope this annual event can boost communication among the best innovators and help them get closer to success."

The school is also generous with awards, which amount to 1 million yuan (US$157,203) in total, a record high in the competition's history.

The top winner can claim 300,000 yuan, and the new star of entrepreneurs can have the opportunity for the exemption of tuition fees of the MBA course at the school.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     