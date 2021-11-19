﻿
Biz / Economy

China establishes anti-monopoly bureau to secure fair competition

Xinhua
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
China's national anti-monopoly bureau was inaugurated in Beijing on Thursday, which will aim to strengthen anti-monopoly supervision in the country.
Xinhua
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
China establishes anti-monopoly bureau to secure fair competition
Xinhua

China's national anti-monopoly bureau is unveiled in Beijing on Thursday.

China's national anti-monopoly bureau was inaugurated in Beijing on Thursday, which will aim to strengthen anti-monopoly supervision in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wang Yong, head of the Anti-Monopoly Commission of the State Council, called for a better regulatory system to create a fair market environment.

The move reflects that the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to anti-monopoly work, Wang said.

The national anti-monopoly bureau has been set up in the same building as the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

Wang stressed efforts to accelerate the improvement of the anti-monopoly regulatory system and rules and regulations, maintain a fair market environment, and provide strong support for building a new development paradigm, a high-standard market system, and high-quality development.

Wang called on the bureau to further implement the fair competition policies, and strengthen supervision and law enforcement in areas involving platform economy, innovation of science and technology, information security and people's livelihood.

He warned against all forms of monopoly and unfair competition, as well as the disorderly expansion of capital, and urged efforts to protect the legitimate rights and interests of market entities and consumers.

Wang also emphasized creating a market environment favorable for fair competition and the healthy development of market entities.

The State Council, China's Cabinet, has appointed Gan Lin, deputy head of the SAMR, as head of the new bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     