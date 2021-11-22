﻿
Biz / Economy

Japan may free up oil reserves at US request

Reuters
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0
Japanese officials are working on ways to get around restrictions on releasing national reserves of crude oil in tandem with other major economies to dampen prices.
Reuters
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0

Japanese officials are working on ways to get around restrictions on releasing national reserves of crude oil in tandem with other major economies to dampen prices.

While Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signaled his readiness over the weekend following a request from Washington, the world's fourth-biggest oil buyer is restricted on how it can act with its reserves – made up of both private and public stocks – which typically can only be used in times of shortage.

One source said the government was looking into releasing from the portion of the state-held stocks outside the minimum amount required, as a legal workaround.

Officials are also looking at private stocks that are part of the national reserve, which some advisers argue can be released without restrictions.

"We have no choice but to come up with something" after a request from the United States, another source said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said yesterday nothing had been decided, while Kishida said on Saturday the government was in the process of considering what it could do legally.

"We would have to change our law and that would take time. But some are arguing that private stockpiles can be released," said one official, adding no tender was imminent. "We need to expand the definition so they can be released."

Traders said they had received no notifications of a tender.

Japanese private companies including refiners hold about 175 million barrels of crude and oil products as part of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, enough for around 90 days' consumption, according to state agency Jogmec, which administers the SPR and handles releases.

Oil companies' reserves have been tapped during the 1991 Gulf War and following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disasters. But the state's portion in the SPR has never been used.

Brent crude was down slightly yesterday after prices plunged on Friday, a decline that was largely attributed to impending lockdowns in Europe rather than plans to release oil.

The US administration made the unusual request to other major economies to consider releasing oil from their strategic reserves after members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies repeatedly rebuffed its requests to speed up their production increases.

Citing government sources, the Yomiuri newspaper said Japan and the United States would coordinate an announcement of the release of oil reserves as early as this week.

High prices are starting to produced unwanted inflation and undermine recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's oil reserve held 145 days' worth of daily petroleum consumption at the end of September, according to official data. That is well above the minimum 90 days required by law.

Private-sector reserves total 90 days' worth, also exceeding the minimum 70 days' requirement.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     