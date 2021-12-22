Biz / Economy

Shanghai unveils state-of-the-art superconductive power cable

  17:25 UTC+8, 2021-12-22
The power lines, which stretch for 1.15 kilometers in Xuhui District, save up to 70 percent of underground space and ensure continuous power supply in the densely-populated area.
SHINE

The 35-kV high-temperature superconducting power cable is put into use in the Changchun Power Station in the city's downtown Xuhui District.

Shanghai is now standing at the forefront of the application of the superconductor science and technology industry with the installation first 35-kV high-temperature superconducting (HTS) power cable extending more than 1 kilometer.

The State Grid Corporation Shanghai Electric Power Company put into operation on Wednesday the first 35-kV km level three-phase turn-key HTS cable, the first time such cables are used for commercial power supply in the world.

It was designed to reduce transmission loss and ensure high power capacity supply in the city downtown.

The power lines, which stretch for 1.15 kilometers in the downtown Xuhui District, save up to 70 percent of underground space and ensure continuous power supply in the densely-populated area which is home to residential neighborhoods, hospitals, and commercial complexes.

Using special superconducting materials that are cooled down by liquid nitrogen to extremely low temperatures, the cables cut down inefficiency in power transmission and distribution.

"Shanghai looks to further link basic scientific research and industry applications. The official implementation of the HTS cable marks a major step for the city to becoming a science and innovation hub," said Shanghai Vice Mayor Zhang Wei.

Ti Gong

The State Grid Shanghai Company carries out lab research on superconducting power cables.

It also serves as a milestone in forging a close collaboration between research staff and commercial application and has showcased a strong synergy between lab research work and industry development.

One 35kV HTS cable is capable of transmitting the same amount of power supply provided by four to six normal 220kV cables.

"The distinctive advantage of superconductivity cables makes it suitable for power supplies in core downtown areas in the city to facilitate bulk power transfer at high capacities," said Xie Wei, chief engineer at the State Grid Shanghai Company.

The fully domestically-invented technique and solution also offers a new option for future power grid upgrades in the city center.

The demonstration project began construction in April of last year and overcame a number of challenges to avoid hangups in the underground space and ensure the connectivity of the power cables.

Ti Gong

Employees at the State Grid Corporation Shanghai Electric Power Company conduct on-site testing of the superconducting power cables.

Shanghai also seeks to integrate cutting-edge superconductivity technology and applications in a wide range of industries in the future, and it will explore areas with large power supply volume needs.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng announced the official deployment of the HTS cable.

Chairman of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Dong Yunhu and State Grid General Manager Zhang Zhigang unveiled the Shanghai Innovation Center for Superconductivity for Manufacturing Industries to enhance industry alliance and cooperation.

Based on the operating experience from the current project, State Grid eyes to use the technology in longer distance power supply by using cables longer than five km and with bigger capacity.

Shanghai also aims for further breakthroughs in core technologies such as the low-cost preparation of high-temperature superconducting materials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
