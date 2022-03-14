Biz / Economy

Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Local supermarkets and food vendors are boosting supplies in order to keep prices stable while the city implements strict anti-pandemic measures.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID
Ti Gong

A Dingdong Maicai's delivery staffer handles an online order at one of its local dispatch centers.

Local supermarkets and food vendors are boosting supplies in order to keep prices stable while the city implements strict anti-pandemic measures.

Hypermarket chains like Yonghui and RT Mart are increasing supplies of vegetables, pork, rice and eggs.

Local retail conglomerate Bailian Group's Lianhua Supermarket plans to increase its supply of vegetables in the coming days with fair pricing for selected items. It had around 120 tons of vegetables stockpiled over the weekend.

Lianhua is partnering with delivery platforms such as JD Group's Dada, Meituan and SF Group to handle online orders.

Suppies of steamed buns, dairy products and half-cooked meals are ample at community outlets of local food provider Tramy Group.

Janice Hu, who lives in Hongkou District, said she bought bean curd and bread at a nearby Tramy outlet over the weekend. She added there was an ample supply of fresh food and no need for panic buying.

Online deliveries have become essential, as dozens of residential complexes are under quarantine.

Major online groceries have also prepared ample supplies of food.

Shanghai-based Dingdong Maicai said it has prepared up to twice the normal amount of daily necessities and fresh food in its warehouse to ensure adequate supplies for shoppers undergoing targeted neighborhood lockdowns.

Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID
Dong Jun / SHINE

A Dingdong Maicai's staffer prepares stocks of fresh food.

Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID
Ti Gong

A Dingdong Maicai's staffer delivers an order placed online.

More than 200 trucks pick up and drop off food and at Dingdong Maicai's Sonjiang District vegetable warehouse.

The company has added 300 new employees to help with warehouse sorting and packaging for food and cooking materials.

The supply of daily vegetables has increased to an average of 1,000 tons from 600 tons, and it has doubled the supply of staples and cooking oil to 300 tons.

Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID
Ti Gong

Residents shop for fresh dairy at a Freshippo outlet in Shanghai.

Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID
Ti Gong

Shoppers have many fresh vegetable options at a Freshippo outlet.

Alibaba's fresh food and grocery chain store, Freshippo, said its 65 offline stores are all operating smoothly.

However, some of its outlets had to delay deliveries due to staff shortages.

More than 500 Freshioppo neighborhood stores in the city also offer pick-up service for orders placed one day ahead of time.

Local supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID
Dong Jun / SHINE

A man shops in a local supermarket in Minhang District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Meituan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     