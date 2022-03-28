Supermarkets, grocery and food vendors working hard to ensure supplies

Supermarkets, online groceries and food processors in the city are working at full steam in Shanghai to ensure supply in locked-down areas.

The city launched an eight-day lockdown on the Pudong New Area and Puxi, respectively, in turn for a new round of massive nucleic acid testing from Monday morning to curb the spread of the COVID-19 resurgence.



Carrefour outlets have ordered 20 to 50 percent more vegetables, meat and eggs so that shoppers' demand can be fully met.

Metro has also ordered more frequent delivery of fresh food from suppliers to assist in bulk buying by consumers.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Bright Food Co's affiliate Shanghai Aisen Meat & Foodstuff Co, which provides pork and meat in the city, has doubled its sales from normal days due to higher demand.



Many staff members have taken up extra work for packaging while warehouse and logistics employees have made arrangements for deliveries to arrive on time.



Ti Gong

Dingdong Maicai has mobilized 450 workers at its fruit and vegetable warehouse in the locked-down Pudong, which operates round the clock. Supply would double from normal times to about 700,000 units per day.



It is also working with more than 600 communities and neighborhoods in Pudong to meet group-buying demand.

Packaged fruit, vegetables and meat are delivered to pick-up points outside of residential compounds now under lockdown until April 1.

Ti Gong

Meituan Maicai is transporting hundreds of tons of vegetables to the city on a daily basis and has brought in extra staff from Beijing and Guangzhou to handle surging delivery and dispatch orders in Shanghai.

Dada Group, meanwhile, has deployed unmanned trucks in suburban Songjiang District for short-distance delivery at select Yonghui supermarket outlets.