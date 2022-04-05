Group purchases picking up steam around city

Delivery schedules and product availability varies in different regions of the city, as group purchasing demand is picking up in many community compounds.

Ti Gong

Delivery schedules and product availability varies in different regions of the city, as group purchasing demand is picking up in many community compounds.



Meituan Maicai's bulk purchasing is offering next-day delivery in parts of Songjiang, Baoshan, Xuhui and Putuo districts. Orders can be placed daily between 6am and 6pm.



Meituan also has seven different set meals available in more than 4,500 communities in Xuhui, Putou and Jing'an districts but requires a minimum of 30 meals per order.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Major food suppliers and producers, basic public utility service companies and transportation vehicles with permit certificates remain operational.

In Jing'an District, meat and dairy products are still available for next-day delivery via Freshippo as of Tuesday morning.

Select Freshippo stores are open and taking orders beginning at 7am every day.





Elf Chen said her neighborhood community in Hongkou District ordered fresh milk from Bright Dairy yesterday. The local producer began offering minimum group purchases of 3,000 yuan for residential complexes last week.