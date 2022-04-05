Biz / Economy

Group purchases picking up steam around city

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  13:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0
Delivery schedules and product availability varies in different regions of the city, as group purchasing demand is picking up in many community compounds.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  13:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0
Group purchases picking up steam around city
Ti Gong

Delivery schedules and product availability varies in different regions of the city, as group purchasing demand is picking up in many community compounds.

Meituan Maicai's bulk purchasing is offering next-day delivery in parts of Songjiang, Baoshan, Xuhui and Putuo districts. Orders can be placed daily between 6am and 6pm.

Meituan also has seven different set meals available in more than 4,500 communities in Xuhui, Putou and Jing'an districts but requires a minimum of 30 meals per order.

Group purchases picking up steam around city
Dong Jun / SHINE

A delivery driver on the move

Major food suppliers and producers, basic public utility service companies and transportation vehicles with permit certificates remain operational.

In Jing'an District, meat and dairy products are still available for next-day delivery via Freshippo as of Tuesday morning.

Select Freshippo stores are open and taking orders beginning at 7am every day.

Elf Chen said her neighborhood community in Hongkou District ordered fresh milk from Bright Dairy yesterday. The local producer began offering minimum group purchases of 3,000 yuan for residential complexes last week.

Group purchases picking up steam around city
Ti Gong

Freshippo's group purchasing options include vegetable packs and various snacks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Songjiang
Xuhui
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     