China stresses smooth freight transport amid epidemic

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
China has urged all possible efforts to ensure the smooth transportation of medical and epidemic-prevention materials, daily necessities, government reserve goods, and postal and express deliveries.

Local authorities are prohibited from blocking or closing expressways, ordinary roads, waterways or ship locks without authorization, according to a circular issued by the State Council COVID-19 response inter-agency task force.

The circular noted that expressway services areas, ports, docks, railway stations and airports must not be shut down without authorization.

It said that freight vehicles and passengers of these vehicles must not be arbitrarily restricted.

The document urged establishing material transfer stations in hard-hit areas for the transit of emergency supplies.

Traffic permits recognized across the country should be issued to vehicles carrying important supplies, the circular said, urging effective measures to ensure the operations of postal and express delivery vehicles.

The circular also said that free nucleic acid testing services should be offered to truck drivers and ship crew members, and that they should be provided with basic living services when stranded due to the epidemic.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
