Biz / Economy

China's economy to be back on track soon: official

Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
China's economy will return to normal operations soon thanks to effective epidemic control and a raft of policies, an official said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0

China's economy will return to normal operations soon thanks to effective epidemic control and a raft of policies, an official said Tuesday.

The economy is now facing strong headwinds due to unexpected impacts from recent COVID-19 resurgences and the volatile global situation, Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a press conference.

However, it should be noted that in 2020 when the sudden COVID-19 outbreak dealt an unprecedented blow, China managed to swiftly reverse the downturns of some economic indicators through solid epidemic control and work resumption, and saw steady recovery quarter by quarter, said Meng.

Meng said the commission will step up macro policy adjustments and help firms restore production capacity.

The commission aims for better implementation of policies and securing concrete outcomes in the first half of the year, Meng said, adding that it will also devise incremental policy tools to help keep growth stable.

Despite the raging pandemic and complex and severe external situation, China has the ability and confidence to maintain stable prices, Meng said.

The NDRC will spare no effort in ensuring the supply of commodities including grain, coal and minerals while ramping up the crackdown on acts of speculation, Meng added.

Addressing concerns over business operations and prospects of foreign firms in China, Meng said China remains a strong magnet for foreign investment with its advantages of complete industrial system, infrastructure and super large market.

The NDRC is working to expand the catalog of industries encouraging foreign investment, with a focus on manufacturing and productive services and channeling more investment to the central, western and northeastern parts of China, Meng said.

Official data showed that foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 26.1 percent year on year to 74.47 billion US dollars in the first four months, on the high base of 38.6-percent growth in the same period last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     