China issues 1.69 trln yuan of local gov't bonds in Jan-April

China's local governments have issued over 1.69 trillion yuan (US$250.66 billion) worth of bonds in the first four months of this year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

Of the total, the issuance of general bonds stood at 289 billion yuan, while the special bond issuance came in at over 1.4 trillion yuan in the period, the data showed.

The bonds were issued at an average issuance term of 14.2 years and an average interest rate of 3.09 percent in the January-April period, according to the ministry.

In April alone, the country issued 120.8 billion yuan of local government bonds.

At the end of last month, China's outstanding local government debt stood at nearly 32.29 trillion yuan, within the official limit of 37.65 trillion yuan for this year, said the ministry.