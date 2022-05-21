Biz / Economy

Industry struggles under effects of lockdown

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  17:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0
Industrial output in Shanghai nosedived by 61.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the sharpest slump in more than a decade.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  17:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0

Industrial output in Shanghai nosedived by 61.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the sharpest slump in more than a decade.

Value-added industrial output totaled 128.62 billion yuan (US$19.22 billion) last month, a 61.5 percent year-on-year tumble extending the 7.5 percent drop in March.

This was due to the halt in production of many factories in the city under lockdown.

From January to April, the city achieved retail sales of consumer goods of 509.93 billion yuan, down 14.2 percent compared with the same period last year.

By industry, the wholesale and retail trade posted retail sales of 474.54 billion yuan in January-April, falling 13.4 percent, while the accommodation and catering industry achieved retail sales of 35.38 billion yuan, down 24.0 percent.

The city's fixed asset investment in the first four months declined 11.3 percent over the same period last year.

Among them, the three major investment areas, urban infrastructure investment, industrial investment and real estate development investment, posted slumps of 21.4 percent, 17.7 percent and 10 percent from a year earlier.

Investment in the https://www.shine.cn/templink/22/05/21/245887/?_app=1&_list=1, secondary and tertiary industries, meanwhile, plunged separately by 52.4 percent, 17.6 percent and 10 percent over the same period last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     