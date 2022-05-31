China's non-manufacturing PMI rises in May

The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 47.8 in May, up from 41.9 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

Domestic COVID-19 infections have steadily declined in May, leading to the recovery of the service sector, NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

The sub-index for the service sector stood at 47.1 in May, up from 40 in April, NBS data showed.

Tuesday's data also showed that the PMI for the manufacturing sector came in at 49.6 in May, up from 47.4 in April.