Biz / Economy

China's industrial output up 0.7 pct in May

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0
China's value-added industrial output went up 0.7 percent year on year in May amid the country's push for production resumption and smoother logistics, official data showed.
Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 0.7 percent year on year in May amid the country's push for production resumption and smoother logistics, official data showed Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output in May registered an increase of 5.61 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

"Due to continued efforts to resume work and stabilize key industrial and supply chains, May's industrial output saw positive changes with the growth reversing the downward trajectory," NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference.

The equipment manufacturing sector saw its output rise by 1.1 percent year on year, compared with an 8.1-percent decline in April, Fu noted.

Mining output climbed by 7 percent from the previous year. The output of the manufacturing sector rose 0.1 percent, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water inched up 0.2 percent.

The output of new energy vehicles surged 108.3 percent, while that of solar batteries increased 31.4 percent year on year, according to the NBS data.

China's exports grew by 15.3 percent year on year in May, picking up from the previous month.

The recovery signs indicate that China's industrial transformation and upgrading trend has not changed, Fu said, adding that the industrial production is expected to accelerate recovery as the pro-growth measures are taking effect.

Given that the COVID-19 has dealt a blow to many firms, Fu said China will further implement relief measures, expand domestic demand and improve the business environment to support the industrial economy.

The industrial output measures the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$3 million).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     