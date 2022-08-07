Biz / Economy

Yangtze Delta digital economy in full flow

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0
The demonstration zone showcasing the integration of the Yangtze River Delta is accelerating the development of the digital economy with pilot schemes.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0

The demonstration zone showcasing the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region is accelerating the development of digital economy with pilot schemes.

The administrative committee of the demonstration zone on Sunday released 20 measures – promoting the integrated construction of new information infrastructure, supporting industrialization of digital economy, pushing forward digitalization of industries, improving digitalization of public services, and enhancing institutional support.

For the construction of information infrastructure such as information pipelines, communication stations and computer clusters, approval procedures will be streamlined and the pending time cut.

Authorities will also promote the joint construction and sharing of such information infrastructure, with the aim to ensure key areas of the demonstration zone be fully covered by 5G signals.

The layout of the Internet data centers in the zone will be optimized, requiring the newly-built large and mega data centers to operate at a Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) not higher than 1.25.

It is also striving to make key technological breakthroughs to accelerate the industrialization of digital economy, with more key sci-tech platforms to be set up in the demonstration zone, such as the Yangtze River Delta National Technology Innovation Center.

Leading enterprises in digital economy are encouraged to play roles as pioneers and leaders, by enhancing resource sharing and data openness, to give a boost to other innovative firms.

The zone is also taking action to gather more industry leaders in the digital economy as well as leading small and medium enterprises that specialize in niche sectors.

To promote digitalization of industries, a pilot zone for industrial Internet will be developed, setting up an inter-professional, cross-section and cross-regional platform focusing on industrial Internet.

Information consumption will be expanded and upgraded as well, with the development of financial technology such as deepening and broadening the trial of the central bank's digital yuan.

A focus is also put on pushing ahead with digitalization in public services.

With pilot schemes to set common standards for certain data across the Delta, the demonstration zone is promoting the inter-connectivity of government data of different provinces and cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

It aims to make government services more easily to reach via a one-stop online platform in the demonstration zone.

The zone will also reach for more power and land resources to support the development of information infrastructure with core hub functions.

It is offering multi-financing channels on a service platform to bolster the digitalization of industries, while coordinating and dispatching various financial resources, including banking, insurance and securities.

Talented staff, as a key pillar for development, will be cultivated, attracted and gathered in the demonstration zone, with innovation platforms and service centers to be built.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     