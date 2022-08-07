Yangtze Delta digital economy in full flow

The demonstration zone showcasing the integration of the Yangtze River Delta is accelerating the development of the digital economy with pilot schemes.

The demonstration zone showcasing the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region is accelerating the development of digital economy with pilot schemes.

The administrative committee of the demonstration zone on Sunday released 20 measures – promoting the integrated construction of new information infrastructure, supporting industrialization of digital economy, pushing forward digitalization of industries, improving digitalization of public services, and enhancing institutional support.

For the construction of information infrastructure such as information pipelines, communication stations and computer clusters, approval procedures will be streamlined and the pending time cut.

Authorities will also promote the joint construction and sharing of such information infrastructure, with the aim to ensure key areas of the demonstration zone be fully covered by 5G signals.

The layout of the Internet data centers in the zone will be optimized, requiring the newly-built large and mega data centers to operate at a Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) not higher than 1.25.

It is also striving to make key technological breakthroughs to accelerate the industrialization of digital economy, with more key sci-tech platforms to be set up in the demonstration zone, such as the Yangtze River Delta National Technology Innovation Center.

Leading enterprises in digital economy are encouraged to play roles as pioneers and leaders, by enhancing resource sharing and data openness, to give a boost to other innovative firms.

The zone is also taking action to gather more industry leaders in the digital economy as well as leading small and medium enterprises that specialize in niche sectors.

To promote digitalization of industries, a pilot zone for industrial Internet will be developed, setting up an inter-professional, cross-section and cross-regional platform focusing on industrial Internet.

Information consumption will be expanded and upgraded as well, with the development of financial technology such as deepening and broadening the trial of the central bank's digital yuan.

A focus is also put on pushing ahead with digitalization in public services.

With pilot schemes to set common standards for certain data across the Delta, the demonstration zone is promoting the inter-connectivity of government data of different provinces and cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

It aims to make government services more easily to reach via a one-stop online platform in the demonstration zone.

The zone will also reach for more power and land resources to support the development of information infrastructure with core hub functions.

It is offering multi-financing channels on a service platform to bolster the digitalization of industries, while coordinating and dispatching various financial resources, including banking, insurance and securities.

Talented staff, as a key pillar for development, will be cultivated, attracted and gathered in the demonstration zone, with innovation platforms and service centers to be built.