China's industrial output up 3.5% in first 7 months
10:30 UTC+8, 2022-08-15 0
China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year.
China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
