China's retail sales expand 2.7% in July
China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 2.7 percent year on year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The growth slowed from a 3.1-percent increase registered in June.
The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled around 3.59 trillion yuan (US$532.6 billion) in July, according to the NBS.
In the first seven months, China's total retail sales of consumer goods stood at 24.63 trillion yuan, down 0.2 percent year on year.