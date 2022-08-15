Lingang's strategy to become a smart and resilient place

In the next three years, Lingang aims at building a modern new city that is open and innovative, smart and ecological, integrating industry and the city.

Lingang on Monday unveiled an action plan to turn the special area into a smart, low-carbon and resilient city.

In the next three years, Lingang will continue to aim at building a modern new city that is open and innovative, smart and ecological, integrating industry and the city.

Based on the characteristics of the special area and the needs of a modern city and its residents, Lingang will promote the construction of a smart, low-carbon and resilient city, further enhance its urban development and core competitiveness and comprehensively improve urban governance, according to the action plan.

Lingang will adhere to the principle of "people-oriented, industry city integration, innovation-driven, coordinated development, government guidance and multiparty participation," to build a new benchmark of the "international digital city" strategy, create a new paradigm of low-carbon urban development, and create a new system of resilient urban security by 2025, said Yuan Guohua, deputy Party secretary of the Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee.

Lingang will become "the most modern, ecological, convenient, dynamic and distinctive independent comprehensive node coastal city, Yuan said.

First, it will become a benchmark for smart cities. setting the highest international standards, improving the base of a smart city, building digital twin infrastructure platforms, building high-end data centers and improving data asset management capabilities.

And building an integrated communications network covering aerospace, ground and sea, laying out the Internet of Things and private video networks, and building a safe and reliable data infrastructure, Yuan said.

Lingang will also create a smart living space, promote the integration of smart transportation, develop smart culture and tourism, enhance digital service capabilities, improve smart community services, accelerate the construction of smart parks, and create a smart ecosystem.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

At the same time, the coastal town will improve digital governance capability, optimize government services, and improve urban governance, according to Yuan.

Lingang will build a clean and low-carbon energy system, promote the demonstration and application of hydrogen energy, promote the comprehensive utilization of clean energy, and promote the integration of source, network, load and storage and multi-energy resources.

Lingang will also strengthen energy conservation and carbon reduction in key areas, build a green and low-carbon manufacturing system, and promote green upgrading of data centers.

It will also promote the low-carbon development of construction and transportation, improve the supporting capacity of the ecological environment, accelerate the construction of ecological corridors and forest lands, and promote the development of ecological carbon sinks in key regions.

"We will guide green and low-carbon development in society, improve the resource recycling system, and promote the construction of low-carbon demonstration areas," Yuan said.

"We will build a new pattern of green development featuring industrial, ecological and social synergy."

Lingang will build high-standard municipal public infrastructure, including upgrading the level of urban lifeline projects and strengthening the construction of flood control and waterlogging elimination facilities.

Lingang will coordinate the transformation of seawalls, the ecological restoration of coastal zones and the construction of coastal protection forests, and improve our ability to resist storm surges and other marine disasters.

It will improve the layout of emergency functions of public service facilities, establish a socialized reserve mechanism for emergency shelters, strengthen the transformation of peacetime and wartime functions of public facilities such as large stadiums and gymnasiums, and build hotel-type emergency shelters with both peacetime and wartime functions to meet the needs of indoor emergency shelters and epidemic prevention and control.

Lingang will also promote the digital transformation of urban emergency management and build a comprehensive monitoring and warning platform for urban security risks with multiple elements, multiple scenarios and full coverage.

The urban emergency response system has been improved, and its response capacity has been improved, according to Yuan.