China to optimize policy environment for economic recovery: official

China will optimize the policy environment conducive to the country's continuous economic recovery, a senior official with the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

"At present, there are still some prominent contradictions and problems in China's economic operation," Yuan Da, director of the Department of National Economy of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference, adding that the quick recovery during the past seven months shows the economy's strong resilience and huge potential.

Official data released on Monday indicated that the world's second-largest economy continued to recover in July, but the recovery trend needs to be consolidated.

The government will further prioritize keeping the economic growth stable with more proactive efforts in expanding demand, according to Yuan.

Related macro policies should be effective and reasonable while avoiding having an advance on future economic growth, he said.

Efforts will be made to accelerate the implementation of existing policies, strengthen researches on policy reserves and promptly introduce and implement them in light of the situation, Yuan added.